Fugitive Arrested for Pouring Scalding Liquid on Family Member

by Jalea Brooks

A fugitive wanted for throwing scalding liquid at a family member is now in custody, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

On February 17th, CrimeStoppers asked for help to locate 22-year-old Alneko Davis. Davis was then wanted for felony domestic violence warrants.

The family member that Davis allegedly threw scalding liquid on, was seriously injured.

According to the February CrimeStoppers report, Davis is facing a charge of Domestic Violence Assault – 1st degree.