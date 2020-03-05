Memorial Fund Started for Family of Late Alabama Forestry Commission Ranger

by Jalea Brooks

The Alabama Forestry Commission is mourning the loss of one of its own after a fatal car crash.

A memorial fund has been started for the family of James Owen Hall, the ranger who was killed on duty in a crash during heavy storms on Tuesday, March 3. He was 43 years old.

According to the GoFundMe, Hall was assigned to the Chilton County office. Before working with the Commission, he served six years in the U.S. Army.

Hall’s Ford F-250 truck left the roadway and struck a tree before catching fire. The crash happened on Titus Road near Edwards Cook Road, approximately 3 miles east of Titus.

James is survived by his wife Theresa and three children. The memorial fund was setup to help cover funeral costs and other expenses for his immediate family. If you’d like to assist, you can donate to the memorial fund here.