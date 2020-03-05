Opp Police Searching for Shooting Suspect

by Alabama News Network Staff

Opp police are searching for a man who is wanted in connection to a shooting.

Police are seeking your help in finding 18-year-old Jacob Charles Lee of Opp, who is wanted on an assault warrant.

Police say just before 8 o’clock last night, they responded to the 700 block of Virginia Avenue on a report of someone being shot.

Police say they found a 31-year-old man with a single gunshot wound to the lower right leg area. He was taken to Mizell Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Police say Lee was the shooter and ran away from the scene. Lee is wanted on a charge of assault in the second degree.

If you know where Lee can be found, call CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP. Your tip could lead to a cash reward.