Sunshine Returns Friday !

by Shane Butler



The persistent rains are gone and now it’s time to dry out for a few days. An area of low pressure and trailing front continue to move eastward through Florida tonight. Another front west of us will swing down and bring in colder air Friday. Temps start out in the lower 40s Friday morning but it’s looking even colder Saturday and Sunday morning. We expect low to mid 30s both mornings. High pressure takes up residence over the deep south and this will help dry us out for a few days. We expect abundant sunshine Friday through Sunday. Daytime high temps should gradually warm and we’re looking at mid to upper 60s throughout the weekend. The ridge of high pressure moves east of us early next week. Once again southerly winds kick in and moisture returns to the state. Rain and storms come back into play Tuesday and stick around through late week.