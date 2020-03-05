UPDATE: Moderate Flooding Expected Along Alabama River

by Alabama News Network Staff

The National Weather Service has changed its forecast for flooding along the Alabama River from “minor” to “moderate.” This forecast affects areas along the river in Autauga, Dallas, Elmore, Lowndes and Montgomery counties.

A flood warning remains in effect for the Alabama River in Montgomery.

As of 7AM this morning, the river was at 36.7 feet. Flood stage is 35 feet, which is leading to slight flooding in some areas.

The National Weather Service expects the river to crest at near 47.3 feet early Saturday morning.

At 45 feet, flooding is possible in some residential areas in north Montgomery. Evacuations become possible if the river reaches 50 feet or higher.

