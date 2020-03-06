Judge Grants Appeal Bond for Former MPD Officer Aaron Cody Smith

by Alabama News Network Staff

A retired circuit judge has granted an appeal bond for former Montgomery Police Officer Aaron Cody Smith.

Circuit Judge P.B. McLauchlin granted the motion Friday morning that would allow Smith to be released upon executing a $300,000 professionally secured bond pending an appeal.

In addition to the bond, Smith must wear an electronic ankle monitor and will not be allowed to leave the state.

Aaron Cody Smith was sentenced to 14 years in January after being found guilty of manslaughter in the fatal shooting of Greg Gunn.