Selma to Montgomery March Re-enactment

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Selma to Montgomery March was a turning point in the fight for civil rights. On March 7th 1965, a group of 600 people began the march from Selma to Montgomery.

Marchers were protesting voter discrimination against black citizens. The peaceful protesters were met by attack dogs, fire hoses, and police batons on the Edmund Pettus bridge in Selma.

Images of what happened on Bloody Sunday quickly spread around the world, prompting thousands to to join the march from Selma to Montgomery.

People at the re-enactment say the march is an educational tool, and a reminder of the sacrafices others made for basic human rights.

“Education is key, voting is imperative,” says Erica Washington. She has marched the entire 54 miles, five times.

Charles Steele Jr. is the President of the Souther Christian Leadership Conference. He says it’s important for people to know the history of the civil rights movement.”People don’t know the history of this, and if you don’t know the history from which you have come, you are doomed to repeat it.”

The march re-enactment left from St. Jude, and went to the Capital steps, just as the protesters did in 1965. A voter rights rally was held at the State Capital after the marchers arrived.