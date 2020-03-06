Sunny & Dry Weekend!

by Shane Butler

Looks like a four day dry period for us and it’s much needed after all the recent rains. High pressure will be the main weather feature over the deep south. Skies remain mostly clear each day. Temps start out cold with mid 30s but warm nicely into the 60s each afternoon. The ridge of high pressure will slide to our east giving us a southerly wind flow early next week. Moisture returns and we start to see rain activity Tuesday. Those southerly winds will also warm the air up and temps manage low to mid 70s for highs most of the week. Morning lows will come up and hover in the 50s. Fronts will approach the area and try to ignite rain and storms each day. Doesn’t seem like the fronts actually push through here, so the weather pattern will become hung up with the chance for showers along with mild temps. Thinking we’re going to be getting a little taste of spring-like conditions. Don’t forget to turn those clocks ahead one hour before going to bed Saturday night. Have a great weekend!