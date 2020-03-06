Sunshine is Back in Full Supply

by Ryan Stinnett

TODAY AND THE WEEKEND: Look for sunshine in full supply today, lasting through the weekend with a nice, continental air mass in place. We start the day off chilly, in the 40s, but we warm up nicely to around 60° by this afternoon. For both Saturday and Sunday, the dry and sunny weather continues with highs Saturday in the low 60s, followed by upper 60s Sunday. We note, Saturday morning will be our coldest with a low in the low 30s.

NEXT WEEK: Moisture returns Monday with increasing clouds, but it looks like the day will be dry. Scattered showers are expected Tuesday through Thursday with rainfall totals around one inch. It will be mild with more clouds than sun with highs in the low to mid 70s. Towards the end of next week, March 13-14th, the models hint a potent storm system moving across the state, and yes a favorable setup for strong storms, but that is still over a week away, and we are not too concerned with that right now.

SPRING FORWARD: Don’t forget, we go back on Daylight Saving Time this weekend. Set your clocks ahead one hour before you go to bed Saturday night…and check the batteries in your NOAA Weather Radio and smoke alarms.

Have a phenomenal Friday!

Ryan