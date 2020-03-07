Alabama School District to get New Superintendent

by Alabama News Network Staff

DOTHAN, Ala. – Voters have chosen to replace Houston County Schools’ current superintendent. The Dothan Eagle reported Republican Brandy White received 58.5%, or 4,714 votes Tuesday, while Republican incumbent David Sewell got 41.5%, or 3,338 votes, in the superintendent race. White, the assistant principal at Webb Elementary School, has said he ran for the seat because he felt the district needed a change in leadership. Sewell will continue in his role until White takes over on Jan. 1.

