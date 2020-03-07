Family of Missing Woman Pleading for Help

by Justin Walker

The family and friends of a missing Montgomery woman are continuing to search for answers. They say they desperately need the public’s help.

On Saturday, Lakira Goldsmith’s family held a press conference on the State Capitol steps in order to raise more awareness.

Lakira Goldsmith was last seen in November 2018 on Narrow Lane Road.

Goldsmith was 20 at the time of her disappearance.

The family says she goes by the nickname “Pigg” and suffers from severe asthma.

Goldsmith’s family says more resources are needed in the search for the missing woman and are asking that anyone with information about Goldsmith’s disappearance would come forward.

“When you get a penny, and you get another penny, it keeps growing from there. A little bit helps. That’s how you start getting anything done. With a little bit, so it doesn’t matter, you don’t even have to say your name,” press conference organizer Patricia Holliday June said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Montgomery Police Department or call Crimestoppers at 215- stop.