Lake Tuscaloosa Cleanup is April 4

by Alabama News Network Staff

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Spring is just around the corner, which means its time for this year’s Lake Tuscaloosa Cleanup Day. Volunteers, particularly those with boats, are needed for the event scheduled April 4. The call for boat owners is the result of volunteers having few ways to reach litter along the lake’s shores in recent years. The cleanup event returned last year after taking a year off. With it came 52 volunteers who helped with the removal of 5,540 pounds of litter from the waters and shores of Lake Tuscaloosa, the primary source of drinking water for residents across Tuscaloosa County.

