Mostly Sunny and Warmer Sunday, Clouds and Rain Next Week

by Ben Lang

It was a sunny and cool early March day across central and south Alabama. Temperatures fell into the upper 30s in most locations by sunrise this morning, and recovered into the low 60s during the afternoon. Expect another mostly clear and cold night tonight, with lows in the upper 30s for most. Temperatures gradually fall this evening, with low 50s at 7PM, mid 40s at 9PM, and low 40s by 11PM.

After a chilly Sunday morning, temperatures head for the 60s to near 70° Sunday afternoon. Looks like the sky stays mostly clear, so there’s one more day of abundant sunshine upcoming. Sunday night looks partly cloudy and cool with lows in the mid 40s.

Clouds increase on Monday, and isolated showers are possible late. Most locations stays dry, and measurable rain looks next to nil. Monday’s high temperatures reach the low 70s. The chance for rain looks a bit better Monday night and especially Tuesday with our next front approaching from the north. Monday night lows only fall into the mid 50s, with Tuesday afternoon highs in the low 70s. From there, the forecast for next week looks a bit murky. It looks like multiple fronts make a run at central and south Alabama.

The first of those, again, arrives on Tuesday. However, none of the fronts really make a “clean sweep” through our area. The first front likely stalls somewhere near the Tennessee valley, before eventually washing out on Wednesday or Thursday. However, it’s close proximity likely keeps scattered showers or storms and a mostly cloudy sky around both days. Otherwise, Expect highs in the 70s with lows in the 50s Wednesday and Thursday.

Another front makes a run at our area late next week or early next weekend. The front also struggles pushing all the way through our area. That means a chance for rain could linger into next weekend and possibly early the following week. Similar to days prior in the week, this may be a more scattered/hit-or-miss coverage of rain. In fact, 8-day rain totals through next weekend may only be around 1″ area-wide. At this time, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday look mild with highs in the low to mid 70s and lows in the mid to upper 50s.