1 Dead After Officer-Involved Shooting; Additional Body Found Inside Residence

by Alabama News Network Staff

One person is dead after an officer involved shooting took place in Montgomery on Sunday. After further investigation, a second body was found inside the suspect’s residence.

According to Sgt. David Hicks with the Montgomery Police Department, officers responded to the 6700 block of Green Brook Drive around 4:47 p.m. to find an adult male discharging a firearm outside of his residence.

Hicks said officers commanded the suspect to drop his weapon but the suspect refused. Officers then fired at the suspect. The suspect was immediately taken into custody and transported to a local hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Upon further investigation, MPD located an adult female inside the suspect’s residence. The female was pronounced dead on the scene.

The shooting is under investigation.