Clouds And Rain Return This Week

by Ben Lang

It was another mainly sunny day across central and south Alabama. After morning lows fell into the low 40s, afternoon highs rebounded to near 70° in many locations. Expect the mostly clear sky to hang on this evening, with temperatures gradually falling through the 50s this evening. Most spots should still be in the upper 50s at 7PM, then fall into the mid 50s by 9PM and low 50s by 11PM. Overnight lows settle in the mid to upper 40s under a mostly clear sky.

Clouds gradually increase Monday, and we may have ourselves a mostly cloudy sky by midday. Monday looks warm and mainly dry though, with highs in the low 70s. There’s a small chance for a handful of isolated showers late in the day, but most spots stay totally dry. Monday night remains cloudy and milder with lows in the mid to upper 50s. The coverage of rain increases late Monday night and Tuesday as a front approaches Alabama from the northwest. There could be some storms Tuesday too, but severe weather is not expected at this time. Outside of the rain/storms, expect highs in the low 70s Tuesday with an otherwise cloudy sky.

The front won’t make it all the way through Alabama. In fact, it looks like a few fronts will move in our generally direction through next weekend, but stall just to our north. That will keep the air warm and somewhat soupy, ripe for the possibility of showers and storms each day. It will also keep our sky much more cloudy than sunny until further notice. With the first front stalling to our north Wednesday, expect additional showers and also some storms. There’s a chance for a few strong to severe storms Wednesday, capable of damaging winds and large hail. However, the threat is low at this time, and may stay north of our area closer to the front. We’ll keep an eye on it.

Showers and a few storms continue Thursday and Friday. Another front makes a run at Alabama Friday, but this front also appears to stall to our north. Yet another front pushes our way from the west next weekend, and likely produces some showers and storms next Saturday, Sunday, and even Monday. Otherwise, expect more clouds than sun to linger through that time. Temperatures remain consistent if nothing else, generally with highs in the mid 70s with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.