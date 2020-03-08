Gunfire Ends Lil Baby Concert in Alabama; 1 Injured

by Alabama News Network Staff

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – Authorities say a shooting in an Alabama arena left one person with a life-threatening wound and ended a concert by Atlanta-based rapper Lil Baby. News agencies reported that Birmingham police had not said whether anyone was arrested or in custody after the fight Saturday night in the Bill Harris Arena. A video posted to YouTube recorded one bang after an altercation at one side of the stage. Reports said police answered a signal indicating that all possible help was needed. Sgt. Rod Mauldin told Al.com that the wounded person’s injury was life-threatening. The newspaper said it was unable to reach the rapper for comment. Lil Baby’s given name is Dominique Armani Jones.

