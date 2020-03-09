Alabama Broadcasters Association Honors Alabama News Network

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Broadcasters Association has once again honored Alabama News Network with awards for excellence. The ABBY Awards were presented at the ABA’s annual awards dinner at The Club in Birmingham on Saturday night.

Ellis Eskew received the “Best in Broadcasting” ABBY Award for Best News Anchor in the the state of Alabama. Ellis anchors Alabama News Network at 11AM, Noon, 5PM and 5:30PM. She has worked for Alabama News Network since 2012.

In addition, Alabama News Network Creative Services Producer Jeff Foster won a “Judge’s Award of Merit” ABBY for a TV commercial he produced for Summit Homes.

These ABBY Awards were presented for work performed in 2019. Entries are judged by broadcast professionals from outside of Alabama. All TV stations in Alabama compete against each other, regardless of market size.