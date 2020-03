AUM Baseball uses 8-run Third Inning to top Talladega College

by Adam Solomon

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — The Auburn Montgomery baseball team pounded out eight runs on five hits in inning number three en route to a 10-6 victory over Talladega College on Monday, March 9 from QV Lowe Field.

NOTEWORTHY

– The win brings AUM’s 2020 record to 8-12 overall.

– The victory over the Tornadoes brings the Warhawks’ all-time advantage to 47-8 against Talladega College.