Cloudy and Warm With Showers And Storms At Times

by Ben Lang

There was plenty of sunshine early this morning once the sun finally rose above the horizon, an hour later today thanks to Sunday’s time change. Temperatures were cool around sunrise, in the low to mid 40s across our area. Our area warmed quickly this morning, nearing 70° for many by midday. Temperatures continue warming into the low and mid 70s this afternoon. Clouds are increasing and continue to thicken this afternoon. Expect a mostly cloudy sky by sunset. There’s a small chance for a few isolated showers late in the day, but the vast majority of our area stays dry today.

Temperatures remain quite warm this evening and overnight thanks to clouds and a southerly breeze. This evening still looks dry with temperatures in the upper 60s at 7PM, mid 60s at 9PM, and low 60s by 11PM. Overnight lows settle in the mid to upper 50s. There’s a chance for light isolated to scattered showers after midnight, but most of the rain holds off until Tuesday morning.

Rain looks more likely Tuesday, but it won’t be a total washout. There could be some storms Tuesday too, but severe weather is not expected at this time. Outside of the rain/storms, expect highs in the low 70s Tuesday with a cloudy sky.

The front won’t make it all the way through Alabama. In fact, it looks like a few fronts will move in our general direction through next weekend. However, it looks like none of these completely push through our area. That keeps the air warm and somewhat soupy, ripe for the possibility of showers and storms each day. It also keeps our sky more cloudy than sunny until further notice. With the first front stalling to our north Wednesday, expect additional showers and also some storms. There’s a chance for a few strong to severe storms Wednesday, capable of damaging winds and large hail. However, the threat is low at this time, and may stay north of our area closer to the front. We’ll keep an eye on it.

Showers and a few storms continue Thursday and Friday. Another front makes a run at Alabama Friday, but this front also appears to stall to our north. Yet another front pushes our way from the west this weekend, and may produce a better chance for rain by Sunday. Otherwise, expect more clouds than sun to linger through that time. Temperatures remain consistent if nothing else, generally with highs in the mid 70s with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.