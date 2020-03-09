Coronavirus Affecting Travel

by Jerome Jones

As Spring approaches, may people are monitoring the Coronavirus outbreak, and the impact it will have on travel. Alabama World Travel is a travel advisory agency that has been doing business in Montgomery for nearly 30 years.

This is one of the busiest times of the year for the agency. Officials say people are still wanting to travel, but there is widespread fear. “There is just a ton of fear, so we are trying to turn them to the facts so they can make an informed decision.” Says Jennifer Booth of Alabama World Travel.

Over the weekend the State Department warned American’s to avoid taking cruises. The advisory comes as spring break is beginning across much of the country.

“What do we do, What do we tell our kids, they’re looking forward to spring break and have invested a lot of money,”says Economist Jeff Bates.

The long term impact of the virus on the travel industry is still unknown. Health officials are advising those with compromised immune systems to avoid long flights.

To date there are more than 500 cases of the virus reported in the U.S. and at least 24 deaths. No cases have been reported in Alabama.