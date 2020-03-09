Faith and Politics Institute Visits Alabama

The Faith and Politics Institute's annual pilgrimage took place over the weekend.

by Chris Searcy

The Faith and Politics Institute’s annual pilgrimage took place over the weekend. “Since 1998, Rep. John Lewis (D-GA) has led close to 300 members of the U.S. House and Senate, as well as Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush, through Alabama on this nearly annual pilgrimage. In Montgomery, Birmingham and Selma, it explored the events that dramatically challenged racial discrimination and turned the course of American democracy. Political leaders have universally described the pilgrimage as a transformative moment.”

The Faith and Politics Institute was founded in 1991 to create opportunities for Members of Congress to cultivate effective public leadership. In 1997 Congressman Amo Houghton and John Lewis were invited to serve as co-chairmen of the Institute’s Board of Directors, a position they held until 2005. Under their leadership, the Institute’s work expanded considerably and attracted increasing numbers of Capitol Hill professionals with an interest in reflection and conversation across racial, religious, ideological, and party lines.

This weekend FPI returned to Alabama. They visited the Equal Justice Initiative’s Legacy Museum and National Memorial for Peace and Justice in Montgomery, The 16th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham, The Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma and more.