Feeling Like Spring This Week

by Shane Butler

A fairly mild weather pattern ahead this week. Temps will hover in the 70s for highs and lows only in the upper 50s. There will be rain and occasionally some storms but we don’t see the persistent rains like last week.

High pressure has moved east of us allowing southerly winds to kick in and transport gulf moisture into the state. Clouds will dominate the sky and showers work through the area at times. Rainfall amounts are expected to remain below one inch through Friday. Storms are possible and a few could be strong with gusty winds and hail.

Over the upcoming weekend, we maintain a chance for showers both days. Temps continue to climb into the mid to upper 70s for highs and lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

It’s going to feel a lot like spring with these milder temperatures throughout the week. Sunshine will be limited but at least we’re not looking at another super soaker like we just endured last week.