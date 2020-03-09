MEDICAL BREAKTHROUGHS: Low blood pressure risks + Cancer and minorities

by Samantha Williams

We know the dangers of high blood pressure, but a new study suggests low blood pressure can be linked to higher mortality among the elderly. The University of Exeter found people 75 and older who were frail had a higher risk of death if their blood pressure was below 130 over 80.

Plus, new research in the journal ‘Cancer’ shows minorities aren’t being included enough in cancer research trials. The findings show bias and stereotyping are leading researchers to exclude minorities from clinical trials. The study says a diverse group of patients ensures the results will help the entire population.