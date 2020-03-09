Montgomery Police Investigating Man’s Shooting Death

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police say they’re conducting a death investigation after a fatal shooting early this morning.

Police say at about 2:45AM, they and fire medics responded to the 900 block of West South Boulevard after getting a report of a person being shot. Police say that’s where they found the body of a man who had been shot.

Police aren’t releasing any other details. If you have a tip to help in the investigation, call CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.