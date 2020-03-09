Seeking Trial Delay, Sheriff Accused of Making False COVID-19 Claim

by Andrew James

ATHENS, Ala. (AP) – Lawyers for an Alabama sheriff seeking a delay in his theft trial falsely claimed the officer was being tested for the illness caused by a new coronavirus.

With Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely set to go on trial Monday on felony charges, his attorneys told a judge he was hospitalized and being tested for the COVID-19 disease caused by the new virus. But testimony showed that wasn’t true, and the judge harshly criticized the defense for making claims that could cause a panic. A defense lawyer says he was simply mistaken.

Records indicate Blakely was hospitalized with another respiratory problem.

