Very Mild Week with Rain Back in the Forecast

by Ryan Stinnett

FOR OUR MONDAY: A weak upper-level trough will be moving out of the Plains and heading towards Alabama. Ahead of it, moisture levels will continue to rise, and today will feature increasing clouds and mild temperature with highs this afternoon in the low ti mid 70s. There could be a few scattered showers, but for the most part, Alabama will stay dry today with rain likely arrive late tonight.

RAIN AT TIMES: The upper-trough crosses Alabama Tuesday, and will enhance our rain chances this day, with widespread rain and a few storms as well. A few stronger storms will be possible, but for now severe storms are not expected due to limited instability, but there could be some pockets of heavier rain. For Wednesday through Friday, a boundary will be in place across the state, and as we have seen in recent weeks, will provide better rain chances for the state as weak impulses of energy track along the boundary. In no way are we expecting the rainfall amounts we have seen recently, but at times we will be dealing with scattered showers and a few storms along the way. Rainfall totals for the week ahead should be around one inch for much of South/Central Alabama, with some higher amounts across the northern portions of the state. It will be a very mild week of weather with highs likely in the low to mid 70s, while night will be in the 50s and 60s. The days will feature more clouds than sun.

WEEKEND SNEAK PEEK: For now, the overall weather pattern does not look to change all that much from the work week. A mild, moisture rich air mass in place will keep the weather a bit unsettled with mainly cloudy days with scattered areas of rain, mixed in with thunderstorms. Highs should be close to 75 degrees, with lows in the mid 50s.

Have a mischievous Monday!

Ryan