$5,000 Reward Being Offered in Andalusia Theft Investigations

by Alabama News Network Staff

Andalusia police need your help finding the people responsible for stealing several catalytic converters.

Authorities say they’re investigating two separate thefts that happened in the 1200 block of west bypass and the 400 block of Three Notch Street on Tuesday, March 5.

Several catalytic converters were taken from cars at two area churches.

The suspects were seen in a late model silver Jeep with black wheels.

Crimestoppers is offering up to $5,000 for any information that leads to an arrest.

If you have a tip, call Crimestoppers at 215-STOP.