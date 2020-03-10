Coronavirus Spreads to 8 Georgia Counties

by Alabama News Network Staff

Health officials say five more people in Georgia have tested positive for COVID-19, and the Centers for Disease Control. That means a total of 17 people in the state have now tested positive, though some of the tests have yet to be confirmed by the CDC.

Gov. Brian Kemp said late Monday that the cases are from eight Georgia counties: Cherokee, Cobb, DeKalb, Gwinnett, Fayette, Floyd, Fulton, and Polk.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

