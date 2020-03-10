Inmate that Reportedly Escaped Prison Never Left Facility

by Alabama News Network Staff

A convicted murderer did not escape from an Alabama prison despite the corrections system initially reporting that he did.

The Alabama Department of Corrections said an escape notice was sent out as a precautionary matter when the inmate was not at his assigned location at St. Clair Correctional Facility.

The prison system said an escape notice was sent out while a facility sweep was simultaneously being conducted to locate the inmate, Steve Ray Murphy, 64.

The prison system said Murphy “had no intention, nor took any action, to attempt an escape.”

