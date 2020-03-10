Kiwanis Club of Montgomery Awards $225,000 in Grants to 22 River Region Non-Profits

by Alabama News Network Staff

Several local non-profit organizations are getting a big boost, thanks to the Kiwanis Club of Montgomery and the Alabama National Fair.

The Kiwanis Club of Montgomery awarded 22 non-profits with grants Tuesday. The organizations all focus on serving children in the River Region.

$225,000 in grants was awarded to the 22 organizations. The money comes from the Alabama National Fair, the Pete Peterson Trust and the Kiwanis Club of Montgomery Foundation.

The Kiwanis Club also funds three scholarships that will be announced later this year.

The organizations that received grants Tuesday went through an application process for the grants.