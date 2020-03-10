Montgomery Man Fatally Shoots Wife Before Being Fatally Shot by MPD

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation following the Sunday evening shooting death of Barbara Harwood, 64, of Montgomery.

MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 6700 block of Greenbrook Drive on Sunday, March 8, around 6:20 p.m. in reference to shots fired. At the scene, contact was made with the armed suspect, Charles Harwood, 65, that resulted in a fatal encounter.

Sgt. David Hicks with the Montgomery Police Department said officers commanded the suspect to drop his weapon but the suspect refused. Officers then fired at the suspect. The suspect was immediately taken into custody and transported to a local hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Following this encounter, MPD located Barbara Harwood inside the residence with a fatal gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The initial investigation indicates that Charles fatally shot his wife, Barbara, before exiting the residence. The State Bureau of Investigation was requested to investigate the officer involved fatal shooting of Charles Harwood.

No officers were injured and no additional information is available for release in connection to this continuing investigation.