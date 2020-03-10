More Spring-Like Warmth Ahead

by Shane Butler

It’s starting to look and feel a lot like spring across the area. Temps are running well above the averages for this time of the year. Looking ahead and I see this trend continuing into next week and possibly beyond.

High pressure sitting south of us is helping to hold off the advancement of frontal boundaries to our north. The better chance for rain and storms passing along the boundaries north of us through the week. The air mass out ahead of the front continues to be fed by southerly winds and that keeps it rather mild around here. Temps will manage mid to upper 70s for highs and lows only in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Little if any change in our weather over the weekend. Skies will be mostly cloudy and showers can’t be ruled out at times. Temps remain very mild and highs may reach 80 Sunday afternoon.

Next week the warming trend continues as temps climb into the lower 80s for highs. The sky conditions remain mostly cloudy and showers along with a storm or two will be possible each day. Definitely going to need to be carefull and watch out for spring fever. It will probably be going around next week.