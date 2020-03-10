Motion to Reconsider the Sentence of Former MPD Officer Convicted of Manslaughter Denied

by Alabama News Network Staff

The motion to reconsider the sentence and amend the 14 year sentence for former Montgomery police officer Aaron Cody Smith denied.

Last week, Circuit Judge P.B. McLauchlin granted Smith an appeal bond that allowed him to be released on a $300,000 bond. Smith was required to wear an electronic ankle monitor and not allowed to leave the state.

Smith was sentenced to 14-years after being convicted of manslaughter for the 2016 fatal shooting of an unarmed black man.