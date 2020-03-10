MPS Approves Contract for Second Charter School

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery will soon have another charter school.

The Montgomery Public School Board approved Life Academy’s contract to become the county’s second charter school. Life Academy will be located at the former Saint Jude Academy.

Life Academy Executive Director Kia Debnam says they’ll to open for grades K through 2 in late 2021 and add grades over the next four years.

“We believe that Life Academy will bring revitalization and we also believe Life Academy will revolutionize everything about District One and District 4 so we are extremely excited,” said Life Academy Board Chair, Norma Chism.

Life Academy will begin hiring teachers in January 2021. For more information click here.