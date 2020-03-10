Multi-Million Dollar Expansion to Bring New Jobs to Dallas Co.

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

A multi-million dollar capital investment in Dallas County is set to bring dozens of new jobs to the area.

Tier 1 Hyundai supplier — Seoyon E HWA — is expanding its operation at Craig Field Industrial Park.

Economic Development Authority officials made the announcement Tuesday morning.

“They’re going to make a $5 million dollar expansion and add 60 new jobs,” said EDA Executive Director Wayne Vardaman.

Seoyon E HWA makes inside door trims and other plastic interior parts. And with Hyundai now gearing up to make the updated Elantra — and the new Tuscon SUV — later this year — Seoyon E HWA is expanding its operation too — to keep pace.

“We need to support them. So, we, that’s why we invest more in Dallas County,” said Jeehun Bong.

Seoyon E HWA came to Dallas County 15 years ago — as Hanil E HWA. And over the years — the company has grown into one of the county’s largest employers.

“They started off with 120 workers. Since then, they’ve expanded up to 436. That’s what they have today. But if you add this 60 in there, they’re almost at 500,” said Vardaman.

“We’re just excited,” said Dallas Co. Probate Judge Jimmy Nunn.

“This is a great economic boost for Dallas County.”