Selma Police Chase Ends in Crash, Dallas County Man Hurt

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

A Dallas County man is hurt when his truck is hit by a suspect who was trying to elude Selma Police.

Witnesses say the sound of the crash could be heard for several blocks.

Ronald Whitt of Beloit says another vehicle came out of nowhere — and hit his truck.

It happened on the 400 block of Dallas Avenue.

Whitt says the impact from the crash — knocked his truck upside down — and sent it spinning like a top.

“My belt was on. I was sent for a flip. I crawled out upside down,” said Whitt.

“When I realized what was going on — it was like I’m up in the air like a propeller.”

Whitt was taken to the hospital to get checked out afterwards.

Meanwhile, the suspect who was trying to outrun police — was caught — and arrested.