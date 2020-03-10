Suspect Wanted in Dollar General Armed Robbery in Dallas Co.

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office needs your help catching an armed robbery suspect.

Sheriff Mike Granthum says the Dollar General in the 4600 block of Highway 80 East — was robbed Thursday night.

Surveillance video shows a man wearing a red jacket with a grey hoodie — walk up to the counter — then forcefully take cash from a clerk.

Granthum says the suspect appeared to have a weapon — when he demanded money from the clerk.

“She was terrified, I mean, she was petrified. I mean it scared her to death, she thought the subject was armed,” said Granthum.

“So, even if you act as if you have a gun or any type weapon, you’re going to be charged with armed robbery.”

If you have information that could help investigators — call Crime Stoppers at 215-STOP.

Or call the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office at (334) 874-2530.