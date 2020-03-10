Very Mild with Rain at Times

by Ryan Stinnett

RAIN/STORMS AT TIMES: The weather pattern turns more active for the rest of the work week as a boundary works into the state and then stalls again Now each day will feature the chance for rain, but no where near the rain and storm activity we have seen as of late. For today expect a mostly cloudy day with passing showers and perhaps a rumble of thunder, but nothing too heavy, and it won’t rain all day. Showers and a few thunderstorms are possible Wednesday; a few strong storms are possible Wednesday evening across North Alabama, but for now SPC doesn’t have any part of Central or South Alabama in a severe weather risk.

THURSDAY/FRIDAY: The weather stays very warm and moist these two days with a chance of showers and possibly a thunderstorm or two. The risk of severe storms continues to look low, and rain amounts continue to look very manageable as the higher rainfall totals for this week will come over the Tennessee Valley of North Alabama, where amounts could exceed two inches in spots. We expect amounts around one inch for most of Central Alabama, with lighter amounts the farther south you head into the state. Each day will be mild with highs mostly in the low to upper 70s across South/Central Alabama, while nights will generally be in the 60s.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: For now, Saturday looks relatively dry; with a partly sunny sky the high will be in the upper 70s. Clouds increase Sunday with highs again in the 70s, and rain chances begin to increase as a few showers and perhaps a storm or two will be possible. The overall weather pattern rolling into next week favors mild and showery weather through a decent part of the week.

Have a terrific Tuesday!

Ryan