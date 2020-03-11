Police Arrest Two Atlanta Men in Andalusia Theft Investigations

by Alabama News Network Staff

**UPDATE**

The Andalusia Police Department has notified CrimeStoppers of the arrest of Brandon Luther Anderson, 35, of Atlanta and Reginald Eugene Strouzier, 36, also of Atlanta who are suspected of being responsible for a series of catalytic converter thefts in the Andalusia area.

According to reports, Officer N. Walker with the Andalusia Police Department pulled over a 2019 Jeep Compass near 5th Avenue. After Officer Walker conducted a traffic stop, several used saw blades, gloves, and a catalytic converter was discovered in the suspects’ vehicle. Officers detained the two adult occupants and were subsequently arrested given the substantial evidence collected during the course of the theft investigation.

Brandon Anderson and Reginald Strouzier have been charged with three felony counts of Theft of Property 3rd Degree and three misdemeanor counts of Criminal Mischief 3rd Degree by the Andalusia Police Department.

Both are being held on a $51,000 bond.

**ORIGINAL STORY**

Andalusia police need your help finding the people responsible for stealing several catalytic converters.

Authorities say they’re investigating two separate thefts that happened in the 1200 block of west bypass and the 400 block of Three Notch Street on Tuesday, March 5.

Several catalytic converters were taken from cars at two area churches.

The suspects were seen in a late model silver Jeep with black wheels.

Crimestoppers is offering up to $5,000 for any information that leads to an arrest.

If you have a tip, call Crimestoppers at 215-STOP.