80+ Degree Warmth Ahead

by Shane Butler



It continues to feel a lot like spring across the deep south. Temps remain well above the averages for this time of the year. Showers are around but we’re still not looking at a persistent rain event like last week.

We have a cluster of rain/storms moving southward tonight. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and hail. We believe the storm system will be weakening as it works through our area and may not have much left of it once its moved south of I-85. Some showers will probably linger into the late evening hours. Once all the rain has departed, we expect patchy fog to develop overnight.

Sunshine is on the way back for Thursday. This will allow temps to soar into the upper 70s to lower 80s. It should be a really nice day once any morning fog lifts.

Another frontal boundary makes a run at the state Friday. Showers will move ahead and along the frontal system. Temps may come down a bit due to clouds and rain activity.

The weekends is setting up to be pretty nice around here. Partly sunny skies with only a slight chance of showers both days. Temps should warm nicely with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s and overnight lows in the lower 60s.