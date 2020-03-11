A Strong Storm Possible Late Today

by Ryan Stinnett

Today will be a warmer day as highs surge into the upper 70s across South/Central Alabama. We will continue to have some scattered showers across the state, but most of the day looks relatively dry. Later today, we will be watching developments to our northwest as as a complex of stronger storms is expected to develop and move across Northern Mississippi towards West/Central Alabama late in the days and the SPC has a “marginal risk” (level 1/5) up for the far northwest corner of Alabama.

This is a conditional threat as there will be warm air aloft, and the storms should be weakening as the move into Alabama, but if we do see a few stronger storms late this evening, the main threat could come from hail and gusty winds. For now, the wind fields do not support tornado formation.

THURSDAY/FRIDAY: More clouds than sun highlight the forecast these two days, with occasional showers from time to time, but nothing too heavy, and the better rain chances will remain over the northern portions of the state. Highs will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Rainfall totals between now and Friday will be closer to one-half inch for South/Central Alabama with higher amounts closer to two inches over the Tennessee Valley of the state, so flooding is not expected.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: For now, Saturday looks relatively dry for most of Alabama, with a partly sunny sky and highs near 80°, but we will mention showers are expected across the northern third of the state. On Sunday, we continue to see more clouds than sun, with more scattered showers expected across the state as the pesky boundary meanders about the state. Highs again will be around 80°.

INTO NEXT WEEK: The very mild, showery weather continues with highs in the 80s each day, and more clouds than sun. Not seeing any major severe weather signals at this point for Alabama next week, and for now it looks like rain amounts won’t be too heavy. Also, not seeing any signs of cold air returning to Alabama anytime soon.

Have an incredible Wednesday!!!

Ryan