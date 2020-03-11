AC Smith released on Bond, Pending Appeal

by Alabama News Network Staff

Former police officer Aaron Cody Smith was released from the Limestone Correctional Facility on a $300,000 bond while on appeal. On January 29th of this year, Smith was found guilty of manslaughter in connection with the 2016 death of Montgomery resident Greg Gunn. He is required to wear an ankle monitor and is not allowed to leave the state.

The bonding company that executed the bond will be required to monitor Smith and make sure he’s complying with these requirements. The company will be required to give a report to the courts, sheriff’s office and the DA’s office every 14 days.