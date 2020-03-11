Bernie Sanders Vows to Remain in Democratic Presidential Race

by Alabama News Network Staff

Bernie Sanders is moving ahead with his Democratic presidential campaign.

He told reporters in Burlington, Vermont, today that he’s not quitting despite key primary losses to Joe Biden the night before.

The Vermont senator’s path to the presidential nomination considerably narrowed after decisive losses to Biden in Michigan, Missouri and Mississippi. Sanders won in North Dakota.

He did not address supporters publicly Tuesday night.

Pressure has been growing on Sanders to end his presidential bid and work to unify the party against President Donald Trump. But he’s mapping a path forward.

