by Alabama News Network Staff

The head of the Washington Street Gang in Selma, Ladarius “Bo” Parker has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Parker was convicted of 1st degree assault in September of 2019 for a 2018 shooting. The shooting happened at Vasser’s Mini Mart in Selma.

“Bo Parker can become the CEO and CFO of another gang in prison”, Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson says.