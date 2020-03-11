Former MPD Officer Aaron Cody Smith Released on Bond Pending Appeal
The former Montgomery police officer found guilty of manslaughter in the shooting death of Greg Gunn in 2016 has been released on bond pending appeal.
According to court documents, Aaron Cody Smith was released from the Limestone Correctional Facility Wednesday afternoon on a $300,000 appeal bond.
Retired Circuit Judge P.B. McLauchlin stated in the order that Smith must wear an electronic ankle monitor and is prohibited from leaving the state.
In addition, the bonding company that executed the bond will be required to monitor Smith and make sure he’s complying with the requirements laid out by the judge. The company is also required to give a report to the courts, sheriff’s office and the Montgomery County District Attorney’s office every 14 days.
Smith was sentenced to 14 years in prison in January 2020. Earlier this week, Judge McLauchlin denied a request by the defense to reconsider his 14-year sentence.