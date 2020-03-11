Former MPD Officer Aaron Cody Smith Released on Bond Pending Appeal

The former Montgomery police officer found guilty of manslaughter in the shooting death of Greg Gunn in 2016 has been released on bond pending appeal.

According to court documents, Aaron Cody Smith was released from the Limestone Correctional Facility Wednesday afternoon on a $300,000 appeal bond.

Retired Circuit Judge P.B. McLauchlin stated in the order that Smith must wear an electronic ankle monitor and is prohibited from leaving the state.