Joe Biden Wins Four More Primary States, Bernie Sanders Wins North Dakota

by Alabama News Network Staff

Joe Biden has had another big night in the Democratic presidential primary, capturing four more states, including Michigan.

The key battleground state helped propel Bernie Sanders’ insurgent candidacy four years ago, and the loss on Tuesday dealt a serious blow to his 2020 campaign.

The former vice president also won Missouri, Mississippi and Idaho, showing strength with working-class voters and African American voters.

Sanders won North Dakota and awaited results in Washington state, where votes are still being tabulated.

He said at a news conference in Vermont on Wednesday afternoon that he will stay in the race and plans to appear at the Democratic debate against Biden on Sunday.

