Local Schools, Churches and Businesses taking Extra Precautions to Prevent the Spread of Coronavirus

Over the past few days, so many of you have been in our stores and on our website stocking up on all the essential things you need to keep your families healthy and safe. I want you to know that your health and safety is our first priority, too. We’ve always taken great pride in our clean and well-run stores, and we know this is more important than ever right now. On top of our daily cleaning procedures, we’re adding hours to each store’s payroll to make our routines even more rigorous. This means more time will be spent cleaning our stores, including cleaning surfaces like checklanes and touchscreens at least every 30 minutes. Like many others, we’re taking guidance from the CDC, which recommends regular cleaning as one of the most important preventive measures we can take. And, out of an abundance of caution, we’ve temporarily stopped food sampling in our stores. We’re also staffing up our teams to support in-demand services like Order Pickup and Drive Up. And of course, we’re committed to taking care of our team. For weeks, we’ve provided them with up-to-the-moment guidance and information so they can keep themselves and their families safe. We’re encouraging sick team members to stay home and asking our teams to travel only if it’s business critical. And, to help support our team in real-time, we’ve set up a forum where we’re sharing information and taking questions 24/7. Speaking of our team, they are working around the clock to make sure that the products you want are available when you need them. As demand for cleaning products, medicine, pantry stock-up items and more remains high, we’re sending more products to our stores as quickly as possible. And this weekend, we started to limit the number of key items per purchase, which will allow more guests to get what they need. At the center of our company’s purpose is a commitment to help all families, and it’s something we take to heart in good times and bad. This is why we’ll be working hard to keep our stores open so we can be there to support you and your families.