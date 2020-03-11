Portion of Ann Street Near Lee High School Closed for Repairs

by Alabama News Network Staff

A portion of Ann Street near Lee High School in Montgomery is temporarily closed as the City’s Street Maintenance Department makes emergency repairs to the road.

The City’s Street Maintenance Department responded to residents’ reports of a “dip in the road” early Wednesday morning on Ann St. in front of Lee High School. After peeling back the pavement, the crew discovered a water main ruptured nearby, washing out the fill material from underneath the pavement.

A team from Montgomery Water Works is now working to repair the break in their line, and city crews will refill, pack the hole and patch the pavement on Ann Street as soon as possible.

Traffic in the area will be detoured around the repair work.