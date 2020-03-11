President Trump Backs Tommy Tuberville in U.S. Senate Race

by Jonathan Thomas

President Donald Trump has endorsed former Auburn University football coach Tommy Tuberville in the U.S. Senate race in Alabama. Tuberville is running against Trump’s former attorney general, Jeff Sessions, in the March 31st Republican runoff. Trump announced his support for Tuberville in a tweet, saying that Tuberville has his complete and total endorsement. He did not mention Sessions. The winner of the GOP runoff faces Democratic Sen. Doug Jones, the current incumbent, in November. Sessions held the Alabama seat safely for 20 years before stepping down to become Trump’s first attorney general.

