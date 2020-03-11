What the Tech? New Rules for Disinfecting Your Cell Phone

by Alabama News Network Staff

Since the first iPhone was released more than 10 years ago, we’ve been told by Apple that using chemicals would damage the screen.

With the coronavirus scare, all that’s out the window.

Apple has updated the “Cleaning your iPhone” section of its support website to answer the question, “Is it OK to use a disinfectant on my iPhone?”

The new answer is that using a 70% isopropyl alcohol wipe or Clorox Disinfecting Wipe is okay to use to wipe the exterior surfaces of your phone and the phone case.

Clorox wipes are okay, but Apple says Don’t Use Bleach. Some Clorox wipes do include bleach, so look for the ingredient sodium hypochlorite. If you see it on the label, don’t use it on your phone.

Apple now says these alcohol wipes are okay and won’t damage the screen.

You may not be able to find these in stores right now, so make your own. Mix equal parts rubbing alcohol with water. Using a lint-free cloth, the kind that comes with a new pair of glasses or electronics, dampen with the mixture and gently wipe down the phone with a second dry cloth.

Be careful not to let liquid into the charging port. If your screen is cracked, one drop of liquid could cause the phone to shut down and void any warranty you might have.

Apple continues to state on its website that you should not use cleaning products or compressed air on your devices. Newer phones have an oil repellent coating and using cleaning products will diminish the coating and might scratch your phone.

My recommendation is to keep a case and a screen protector on your device and clean them with the alcohol and water mixture. Carefully. Don’t use paper towels as they can shred and even leave scratches behind.

But do clean your phone. It’s probably the filthiest thing you’ll touch all day